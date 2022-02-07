(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said any adjustment to monetary policy will be “gradual” as the debate over the euro region’s first interest-rate increase in more than a decade heats up.

The need to remain “data-dependent” is even more important as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and officials must maintain flexibility and optionality “more than ever,” she said Monday.

“We will remain attentive to the incoming data and carefully assess the implications for the medium-term inflation outlook,” Lagarde told European Parliament lawmakers. “Any adjustment to our policy will be gradual.”

Faced with repeated record inflation readings, Lagarde struck a markedly more hawkish tone following last week’s ECB Governing Council meeting, declining to rule out the possibility of a rate hike this year. Policy makers privately see a shift in formal guidance materializing as soon as March, when they’ll get new economic forecasts and reassess bond-buying.

In the most explicit comments yet on the accelerated timetable for monetary tightening, Dutch Governing Council member Klaas Knot said Sunday that he expects a rate increase as early as in the fourth quarter. That would be more in line with what money markets are pricing in.

Earlier, Bank of France chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau had urged caution in rushing to conclusions, stressing that decisions will be made based on “the latest data, forecasts and geopolitical developments.”

Tightening policy would bring the ECB more in line with global peers. The Bank of England raised borrowing costs on Thursday to rein in the biggest jump in inflation in 30 years, while the U.S. Federal Reserve is preparing to hike in March.

While the ECB expects euro-area price growth to slow this year, the headline number reached 5.1% last month, with policy makers warning that risks to the outlook are tilted to the upside.

Lagarde reiterated that warning on Monday, “particularly in the near term.” Price growth could turn out faster than expected if pressures feed through to higher wages or if the economy returns more quickly to full capacity, she said.

