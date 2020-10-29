(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said there is “little doubt” that policy makers will agree on a new package of monetary stimulus in December as coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns threaten a double-dip recession.

The comment to reporters, after policy makers agreed to keep their stimulus settings unchanged for now, highlight how the resurgent disease has derailed the region’s upturn.

“The euro-area economic recovery is losing momentum more rapidly than expected,” Lagarde said in a press briefing on Thursday. “We agreed that it was necessary to take action and therefore to recalibrate our instruments at our next Governing Council meeting.”

The euro dropped to the low of the day and European stocks climbed on the remark.

Officials decided to hold off on changes for now, keeping the pandemic bond-buying program at 1.35 trillion euros ($1.6 trillion). But the president signaled that the next step could be broader than just ramping up that program, saying staff are already working on policy options, and “I’m not ruling out any of the tools that we have.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The ECB has about 800 billion euros in firepower beyond what it was poised to use for the remainder of 2020. However, that may be insufficient to tackle the threat to the economy and financial stability in 2021.”

-- David Powell and Maeva Cousin, euro-area economists



While policy settings might not change until December, Lagarde pledged to use the full flexibility of the bond program, saying that “in the meantime we are not going to just stand still.” That signals purchases could be accelerated. Only half the program has so far been used.

New coronavirus lockdowns announced by Germany and France in the past 24 hours have highlighted how the euro area’s outlook has darkened considerably since the ECB’s September meeting. The summer rebound has given way to a possible double-dip recession, forcing governments to provide more aid and pressuring the central bank to keep borrowing costs low.

Even before the new restrictions, euro-area services were shrinking, and confidence measures have slipped. That’s put pressure on both the ECB and governments to ramp up support and protect millions of jobs and businesses.

Before the decision, economists predicted the ECB would add 500 billion euros to its bond plan in December. At that point, uncertainties incuding the outcome of Brexit discussions and the U.S. election might become clearer, and policy makers will have a better overview of the effects of containment measures.

More economic data on Friday are likely to show prices falling and unemployment elevated. There will also be a strong reading for third-quarter gross domestic product, which will serve only to highlight how the recovery that took place after lockdowns ended is now over.

