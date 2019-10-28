(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Christine Lagarde is about to get a harsh snapshot of the challenges that face her when she takes up the European Central Bank presidency this week

More American companies are reporting negative impacts from tariffs, especially among goods producers, while also seeing persistent difficulties in hiring for high-skill positions

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s disagreement with Wall Street over recession risks is backed up by data showing that much of the talk is concentrated in a few industries with big megaphones -- manufacturing and banking

Most economists expect the Bank of Japan to stand pat this week after continued signs of resilience in the economy and stability in markets cooled speculation that the central bank will ease in October

Bloomberg Economics reckons a steeper decline in China’s industrial profits in September sends a clear signal of weakening conditions

Export-reliant Thailand said President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend some U.S. trade benefits will affect only a small proportion of its shipments

Here’s our look at the week ahead in global economics

