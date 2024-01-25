(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde rejected criticism of her leadership after a recent staff union survey showed discontent with her performance.

“As far as I’m concerned, I am irrelevant,” Lagarde told reporters Thursday in Frankfurt. “As long as I deliver on leading this institution of talented people. Not just economists, talented people, who are driven to do their job and to deliver — the rest, me as a person, irrelevant.”

A poll revealed earlier this week showed more than half of respondents assessed her presidency as either “poor” or “very poor,” according to an IPSO union document summarizing the findings and seen by Bloomberg.

More than 53% in the survey — marking the halfway point of her eight-year term — also said Lagarde wasn’t currently the right person for the job.

The poll — conducted in December — features the views of 1,159 people, less than a quarter of the more than 5,000 employees and trainees working at the ECB, according to its latest annual report. The central bank called the poll “flawed.”

Lagarde highlighted that the ECB conducts its own research, saying that “we typically ask staff whether they are happy to work at the ECB.”

“The overwhelming majority, namely 80%, say yes, I’m happy to work at the ECB,” Lagarde said.

More than 75% of employees in those surveys — which typically have a response rate “north of 60%” — would recommend working at the ECB to a friend.

“What keeps me going is those answers,” she said. “I’m extremely proud of the staff of the ECB, and I’m very proud and honored to lead the institution.”

--With assistance from Jana Randow, Alexander Weber, Mark Schroers and Sonja Wind.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.