(Bloomberg) --

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde renewed her pushback against market bets for an interest-rate increase in 2022 after an attempt last week left investors unimpressed.

“In our forward guidance on interest rates, we have clearly articulated the three conditions that need to be satisfied before rates will start to rise,” Lagarde said Wednesday in a speech in Lisbon. “Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these three conditions are very unlikely to be satisfied next year.”

After last week’s Governing Council meeting, Lagarde called market expectations for a rate hike as inconsistent with the ECB’s own analysis and forward guidance. She stopped short of saying markets are wrong, however, reflecting an agreement within the Governing Council that such a move could backfire.

The euro fell after Lagarde’s comments, trading at $1.1582 at 11:10 a.m. in Frankfurt. Money markets maintained bets on the first 10 basis-point ECB rate hike by December 2022. That compares with as much as 23 basis points of tightening on Monday.

(Updates with market reaction in fourth paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.