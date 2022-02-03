(Bloomberg) --

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policy makers are growing more worried about the recent surge in inflation but signaled they aren’t about to rush into raising interest rates.

Instead, she told reporters at a virtual press conference to wait for upcoming meetings for a fuller judgment on whether the Frankfurt-based ECB needs to change its view on the path of monetary policy, including a reassessment of its asset purchases next month.

“Concern was across the board,” Lagarde said on Thursday, explaining the Governing Council’s reaction to another record reading for euro-zone inflation released the previous day. “Our March meeting, and then later on, our June meeting will be critically important to determine whether the three criterias of our forward guidance are fully satisfied.”

The comments hint at how the sands may be shifting under the ECB’s monetary stance, which formally remained unchanged in a decision that kept intact its view pointing to interest rates being unlikely to move higher any time soon.

Investors are now pricing in a 10 basis-point hike in June, and up to 40 basis points by the end of the year. European stocks fell along with government bonds, with the yield on 10-year Italian debt rising 16 basis points. The euro gained.

The ECB decision took place against a backdrop of accelerating global tightening. Minutes earlier, the Bank of England raised interest rates by a quarter point, where only the opposition of Governor Andrew Bailey prevented an even bigger move.

“Compared with our expectations in December, risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside, particularly in the near term,” Lagarde said. “We are also very attentive to what is happening and what is likely to happen.”

Follow the ECB news conference on our live blog

Consumer prices in the euro area jumped 5.1% in January, surpassing economist estimates by the most in at least two decades and remaining more than double the ECB’s 2% target.

Lagarde said there were signs that supply bottlenecks that have held back manufacturing firms and pushed up costs are easing, though they will persist for some time.

While the president acknowledged that measures of underlying inflation had risen, their persistence is uncertain, she said. Wage growth -- deemed a key factor for faster price increases in the medium term -- remains “muted overall,” she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.