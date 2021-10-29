(Bloomberg) --

European Central Bank Christine Lagarde’s efforts to push back against increasingly aggressive interest-rate hike bets are getting pummeled by markets again.

On Thursday, Lagarde failed to shift market pricing for 20 basis points of ECB hikes in December 2022 when she said that view isn’t supported by the ECB’s analysis. Less than 24 hours later, traders went even further, bringing forward that timing by two months.

Markets are “calling Lagarde’s bluff,” was how Valentin Marinov, head of G10 currency research at Credit Agricole, bluntly put it.

Traders now expect the central bank to raise the deposit facility rate by 20 basis points in October 2022. That would lift the rate to minus 0.3%, and mark the bank’s first rate increase in more than a decade.

The shift in markets comes amid a global inflation surge that’s seen some central banks shift tack already. Figures later Friday are expected to show consumer prices in the euro area are rising at a 3.7% pace, the fastest since 2008.

Lagarde has acknowledged that faster inflation will stick around for longer than the ECB previously anticipated, but that it will ease through 2022. On Thursday, she stopped short of saying markets are wrong to bet on rate hikes next year, which reflected an agreement among Governing Council members that such a move could backfire, officials familiar with the matter said.

