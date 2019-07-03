Jul 3, 2019
Lagarde's New Gig, Fed Nominees, Trade-War Tallies: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Christine Lagarde is set to take on a new venture as the first woman to run euro-area monetary policy, while her exit raises questions on why Europe always leads the IMF; the IMF chief could bring a whole different style of leadership
- You’re hired. President Donald Trump has picked two nominees to the Federal Reserve that hew to his preference for easier monetary policy
- Winner-loser. Vietnam, which has been cited as a relative trade-war winner amid supply chain diversions, is now in Trump’s crosshairs as the U.S. applies tariffs as high as 456.23% on imports from the Southeast Asian economy
- Consolation prizes. The trade war is winning over some in a key Trump constituency in the U.S. who are receiving aid to offset tariff damage
- Stale issues. India’s first woman finance minister in almost five decades faces several challenges that have been around for at least that long
- New era. The fresh junta-led coalition government in Thailand faces a critical test with legislation battles ahead
