Christine Lagarde is set to take on a new venture as the first woman to run euro-area monetary policy, while her exit raises questions on why Europe always leads the IMF; the IMF chief could bring a whole different style of leadership

You’re hired. President Donald Trump has picked two nominees to the Federal Reserve that hew to his preference for easier monetary policy

Winner-loser. Vietnam, which has been cited as a relative trade-war winner amid supply chain diversions, is now in Trump’s crosshairs as the U.S. applies tariffs as high as 456.23% on imports from the Southeast Asian economy

Consolation prizes. The trade war is winning over some in a key Trump constituency in the U.S. who are receiving aid to offset tariff damage

Stale issues. India’s first woman finance minister in almost five decades faces several challenges that have been around for at least that long

New era. The fresh junta-led coalition government in Thailand faces a critical test with legislation battles ahead

