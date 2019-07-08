(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The incoming European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde should shift policy to make it comply with the ECB’s mandate for independence and an inflation target of around 2%, the head of Germany’s ruling party said in an interview. Bank of France chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the ECB has the determination and capacity to act as needed to support the euro-area economy

Hours after unexpectedly forcing out the central bank governor, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made clear he expects both the successor and wider establishment to toe the government’s line on monetary policy. The lira slumped more than 3% after the decision

The Bank of England’s Mark Carney may find he has to disregard investors in order to send them a clearer message on the future of interest rates

Greece’s center-right New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will take over as prime minister, after Sunday’s election victory handed the former banker a mandate to tackle the nation’s chronic woes

Israel’s central bank, among a handful worldwide expected to raise rates this year, will have to show its cards at Monday’s decision as investors and economists push back forecasts for the next hike

President Donald Trump wrapped up the weekend the way he started it, jawboning the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates at a time when he may be sizing up successors to Chairman Jerome Powell. The Fed chief returns to the spotlight this week as he testifies before lawmakers. Elsewhere, Trump’s tariffs on foreign steel have sped the decline of some of the U.S. mills he vowed to help

A landmark free-trade agreement removing most tariffs in the African continent became operational on Sunday, as 54 member states agreed on the process to implement the accord

To contact the reporter on this story: James Mayger in Beijing at jmayger@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, Karthikeyan Sundaram, Devidutta Tripathy

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.