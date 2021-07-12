(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in a Bloomberg Television interview that investors should prepare for new guidance on monetary stimulus in 10 days, hinting that fresh support measures might be brought in next year; meanwhile, ECB official Villeroy signaled no urgency to settle such post-crisis stimulus

China’s weakening V-shaped recovery is a warning to the global economy

Russia is considering longer-term measures to grab a bigger slice of mining companies’ profits once a temporary export tax finishes at the end of this year

Britain’s household wealth surged 900 billion pounds during the pandemic, and much of that went to the richest people

Japan’s machinery orders soared in May, a third straight monthly gain, even after the government tightened restrictions to control the virus

Bank Indonesia could begin tightening monetary policy from next year, Governor Perry Warjiyo told Bloomberg Television; elsewhere in the region, Thailand risks fueling its decade-high unemployment rate and household debt with fresh lockdown-like measures

Global finance chiefs gathering at the G-20 are eyeing pockets of virus variants that threaten a fragile global rebound, and central bankers are faced with a dilemma amid booming housing prices

The Federal Reserve’s inflation disquiet is still sending ripples worldwide; read more in about the week ahead in the global economy in Eco Week

