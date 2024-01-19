(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the best plan to prepare for a possible return of Donald Trump to the White House in 2025 is to bolster Europe’s single market.

“The best defense, if that’s the way we want to look at it, is attack,” Lagarde told a panel in Davos on Friday. “To attack properly, you need to be strong at home. So being strong means having a strong, deep market, having a real single market.”

Trump has cemented his status as the Republican frontrunner, winning the first GOP contest of the 2024 election in Iowa — a development that’s triggered concern among Davos participants.

Lagarde has previously highlighted that his potential victory in November’s US presidential election could jeopardize global trade, support for Ukraine and the fight against climate change.

“We are all concerned about it because the United States is the largest economy, the largest defense country in the world and has been a beacon of democracy, with all its upside and downside,” she told Francine Lacqua at Bloomberg House earlier this week. “We have to be extremely attentive.”

Her calls for a stronger single market are a regular demand. On a panel on Thursday, she urged a more powerful European securities watchdog as one measure to drive capital markets integration.

(Updates with Lagarde’s past Trump warnings starting in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.