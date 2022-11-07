(Bloomberg) -- “Our primary objective is to keep prices stable,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde says. “That is the compass guiding every one of our actions, now more than ever. To deliver on this core responsibility, we need the full picture on all factors affecting inflation so that our policies remain effective.”

“Climate change is one of these factors, given its widespread effect on our economy” “If we do not account for the impact of climate change on our economy, we risk missing a crucial part of the overall picture”

For full blog post, click here

Read more: ECB Tells Banks to Reflect Climate Risks in Strategy by End 2023

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.