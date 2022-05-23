(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is likely to start raising interest rates in July and exit sub-zero territory by the end of September, President Christine Lagarde said.

“I expect net purchases under the APP to end very early in the third quarter,” she said in a blog post Monday. “This would allow us a rate lift-off at our meeting in July, in line with our forward guidance. Based on the current outlook, we are likely to be in a position to exit negative interest rates by the end of the third quarter.”

