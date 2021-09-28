(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

President Christine Lagarde said the European Central Bank should be wary of withdrawing stimulus too quickly in response to what is likely to be a “transitory” spike in inflation.

Addressing a key ECB conference, she said there are “no signs that this increase in inflation is becoming broad-based across the economy.”

“The key challenge is to ensure that we do not overreact to transitory supply shocks that have no bearing on the medium term, while also nurturing the positive demand forces that could durably lift inflation towards our 2% inflation target,” Lagarde said.

