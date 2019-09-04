(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank presidential nominee Christine Lagarde pledged to act with “agility” against what she described as inflation that is persistently too low, signaling that she intends to follow Mario Draghi’s example in finding ways to keep monetary policy exceptionally loose.

Addressing European lawmakers in Brussels on Wednesday, Lagarde said the 19-nation region was facing near-term risks that were mainly related to external factors. In a nod to criticism of continued stimulus, she also said the ECB must be mindful of the potentially negative effects of its unconventional policies and take people’s concerns about them into account.

“A highly accommodative policy is warranted for a prolonged period of time,” said Lagarde, who ran the International Monetary Fund for the past eight years and is scheduled to take over at the ECB on Nov. 1. “The ECB needs to listen and understand markets -- it need not be guided by markets, but needs to listen and understand.”

The former French finance minister could inherit a deeply divided Governing Council at a time when the euro-area economy is suffering from global trade tensions and uncertainties over Brexit. Draghi is expected to unveil another interest-rate cut next week, but a number of policy makers including Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and Dutch governor Klaas Knot have spoken out against any resumption of bond purchases.

France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau joined the skeptics late Tuesday when he questioned the merits of a new round of quantitative easing, though he left open the question of whether he’d still back a stimulus package that includes them.

In a written response to lawmakers’ questions last week, Lagarde signaled that she was ready keep monetary policy ultra loose, saying the ECB has the tools to tackle a downturn and must be ready to use them if needed.

On Wednesday, she warned officials to be aware of the side effects, and repeated Draghi’s frequent insistence that countries with room for spending -- such as Germany -- should use it. She also said the bloc needs a European-level fiscal capacity.

“Another area is fiscal policies, which need to be available to stabilize our economies through downturns and avoid overburdening monetary policy,” she said. “We need to further institutionalize cooperation rather than trust it will emerge in crisis times.”

