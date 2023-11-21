Lagarde Says ECB Needs to Know Where Fiscal Policy Is Headed

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank needs clarity where fiscal policy is headed in order to set monetary policy, according to President Christine Lagarde.

“If we don’t know where finance ministers will go from a fiscal point of view, that’s an issue — I need to understand how they operate and within what European framework they operate,” she said in Berlin on Tuesday.

Lagarde, who was France’s finance chief during the Great Financial Crisis, spoke against the backdrop of the European Union’s attempt to revamp its fiscal rules ahead of a year-end deadline.

“I hope France and Germany will be able to move that forward — and I also hope that the fiscal policies that are decided will help make Europe more competitive, more efficient, more productive and that investment will actually be directed to what will help in that respect,” she said, sitting next to German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

For his part, the German official reiterated his stance that European governments must return to sound public finances.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.