(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank still has policy tools available should the region’s worsening health crisis place a further drag on the economy, said President Christine Lagarde.

“The options in our toolbox have not been exhausted,” she said in an interview with France’s Le Monde newspaper published on the ECB’s website Monday. “If more has to be done, we will do more.”

Lagarde’s remarks underscore her growing concern about the pace of recovery. Less than two weeks before the ECB’s next policy meeting, the outlook for the euro area has been growing rapidly worse after countries imposed curfews and other restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

“Since the rebound we saw over the summer, the recovery has been uneven, uncertain and incomplete and now risks losing momentum,” she said. “We will keep a close watch on indicators throughout the autumn.”

