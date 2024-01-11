(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will start lowering interest rates once it’s convinced that inflation is headed back to its 2% goal, according to President Christine Lagarde.

“I cannot give you a date” for cuts, Lagarde told France 2 TV in an interview Thursday. “But I can say that if we win this battle, if we get to 2% as we estimate in 2025, and if it’s confirmed by the data we will have” in the coming months, “I’m very confident, then rates will start to decline as so as we have this certainty.”

ECB officials have been grappling with markets over the timing of the first reduction in borrowing costs after a steep slowdown in inflation. While investors reckon a first rate cut of six this year could come as soon as April, most policymakers have been saying mid-year is more realistic.

Speaking earlier Thursday, Croatian central bank chief Boris Vujcic said markets continued to be too optimistic about the timing of the first cut, He echoed remarks the previous day from Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, who called discussions on the topic premature.

Despite inflation remaining below 3% even after an uptick in December, ECB officials are keen to see data on wage increases that will only come after the first quarter. While a slump in the 20-nation economy could shift their thinking, their base case remains a soft landing.

Lagarde said Europe isn’t in a serious recession and that the worst of the fight against inflation is over.

“I think we’ve got through the biggest, hardest bit — except if we are faced with another major shock,” she said. “That doesn’t mean we will have a smooth decline.”

Lagarde highlighted salaries, in particular.

“Wages, in terms of negotiations and collective-bargaining agreements, are in the process of increasing in a way that is above the inflation figures we have,” she said. “We are in a phase of catch-up that will be spread out over two or three years.”

Barring additional surprises, borrowing costs won’t go any higher. “If we win the battle against inflation, which means us having the certainty that inflation will be at 2%, then rates will start to decline,” Lagarde said.

