(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank will do everything in its power to safeguard the stability of prices and the euro area’s financial system, according to President Christine Lagarde.

While it’s too early to judge the overall economic impact of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, it’s already clear that persistent uncertainty will likely drag on investment and consumption and impede growth, Lagarde told journalists after a meeting with euro-area finance ministers in Paris. Inflation is likely to be boosted further by rising energy costs.

The ECB will ensure that cash and liquidity will be available and use optionality and flexibility in setting its monetary-policy course, she said.

“The ECB stands ready to take whatever action necessary within its responsibilities to ensure price stability and financial stability within the euro area,” she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.