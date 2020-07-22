1h ago
Lagarde Says Female Leaders Proved Themselves in Coronavirus Crisis
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said female leaders proved themselves during the coronavirus crisis. “Women tend to do a better job,” she said Wednesday in a webinar. Just three of the euro area’s 19 member countries have female leaders, though two of the top three European Union positions are held by women: Lagarde and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
