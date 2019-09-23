(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Former International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said the trade dispute between China and the U.S. is the biggest challenge faced by the world economy, according to an article on CNBC’s website.

The ex-French finance minister, who will replace Mario Draghi as European Central Bank president in November, said in an interview that the spat “weighs like a big, dark cloud,” according to CNBC.

“I think trade -- threat against trade at the moment -- is the biggest hurdle for the global economy,” she was cited as saying.

Lagarde submitted her IMF resignation in July, ending her stint as managing director at the Washington-based fund as of Sept. 12. She is set to be replaced by Kristalina Georgieva, the chief executive officer of the World Bank.

To contact the reporter on this story: Craig Stirling in Frankfurt at cstirling1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Simon Kennedy at skennedy4@bloomberg.net, Fergal O'Brien

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.