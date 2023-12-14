(Bloomberg) -- The European Union needs to forge ahead with new fiscal rules and make faster progress on structural reforms to boost competitiveness in the bloc, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said.

“It is important to swiftly agree on the reform of the EU’s economic governance framework,” she said during a news conference in Frankfurt on Thursday. “Moreover, it is imperative that progress toward capital markets union and the completion of banking union be accelerated.”

EU finance ministers are in the final stages of negotiating a reform of the framework limiting debt and deficits, which is set to kick in again in January after years of suspension to cope with the pandemic and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While they were unable to finalize an accord in Brussels last week, they are still attempting to get there before the end of the year and are scheduled to meet virtually on Wednesday.

“We perceive and we fear a level of procrastination in reaching agreement in closing on some of the technical files which have been pending for way too long and which would be critical in order to support the competitiveness of the euro area,” Lagarde said following a meeting of the ECB’s Governing Council.

She said “competitiveness is really weakening,” adding that “whether it’s capital markets union, whether it’s banking union, or the whole markets union and free movement of goods and services, a lot of progress needs to be made.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.