(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde urged European Union leaders to come to an agreement on their fiscal rules before the end of the year.

The euro-zone monetary chief delivered her message at a summit in Brussels on Friday, just days after she is said to have told the presidents of the EU commission, the Eurogroup and the European Council that the lack of an accord risks creating trouble.

Ensuring a deal about the implementation of the Stability and Growth Pact would be an important signal of unity, Lagarde said — according to an official familiar with the conversation — observing that the bloc’s framework must promote both debt sustainability and investment.

EU countries are at loggerheads over how flexibly to enforce the fiscal regime, which normally limits deficits to 3% of gross domestic product. Such rules have been suspended since the onset of the pandemic, but are due to be reinstated at the start of 2024.

In Lagarde’s conversation on Monday with Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe and Council head Charles Michel, she warned that no agreement on the way forward risks putting pressure on monetary policy to do more, according to people familiar with the matter.

Donohoe, who leads the Eurogroup of finance ministers, is said to have responded at the time that the stakes are really high to reach an accord this year, and it’s doable but very hard.

Lagarde is attending the summit in Brussels a day after the ECB left interest rates unchanged for the first time in more than a year. Speaking after that decision, the ECB president already told reporters that the “reform of the EU’s economic governance framework should be concluded before the end of this year.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.