(Bloomberg) -- Lagos, the commercial hub in Africa’s largest economy, is seeing a sharp rise in infection rates of the coronavirus in a sign of a third wave, the state governor has warned.

“From the beginning of July, we started to experience a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1% at the end of June 2021 to its current rate of 6.6%,” Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of the state, said in an emailed statement Sunday.

Africa’s biggest city, with just 1% of its more than 24 million residents fully vaccinated, is also seeing a corresponding increase in occupancy rates at the state’s isolation centers, which have jumped to 6% from 1%, Sanwo-Olu said.

Foreigners entering the country from India, South Africa, Brazil and Turkey who avoid mandatory isolation risk revocation of their permanent residency status as well as deportation, while travelers with Nigerian passports could face prosecution, the governor said.

Lagos is the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, with 4,382 infections since the first case was recorded in February 2020. There have been 357 known deaths.

Nigeria confirmed its first Covid-19 case of the delta variant last week, according to a statement by the National Center for Disease Control.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.