(Bloomberg) -- Former Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai instructed executives to use his Apple Daily newspaper to encourage people to join protests and put pressure on the government, the former publisher of the newspaper said in court.

Cheung Kim Hung, who worked for Lai for more than 30 years, was testifying on the 11th day of Lai’s trial. Lai has pleaded not guilty to sedition and collusion charges.

It’s the first time witnesses have been called to testify in the trial that’s expected to last 80 days and is being closely monitored by Western governments.

In the wake of the 2019 pro-democracy protests, Lai held the view that it was important to get the attention of the international community and seek their support, including measures such as sanctions, Cheung said.

Cheung is one of six former Apple Daily employees who in November 2022 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security. Their sentencing will be handled after Lai’s trial. Cheung was also CEO of Lai’s media organization Next Digital Ltd.

Lai, dressed in a brown leather aviator jacket and white-collared shirt, listened impassively to questioning that stretched back to the beginning of his media operations in the 1990s.

The prosecution spent the morning seeking to establish the relationship between Cheung and his former boss, as well as the reporting structure and responsibilities of key executives at Next Digital.

Cheung said Lai was the “ultimate decision maker” and “top leader” of the media organization.

The trial of Lai has drawn close scrutiny over press freedoms and the rule of law in the financial hub. He is essentially standing trial for the type of activity accepted in the city before Beijing’s sweeping crackdown.

--With assistance from Kiuyan Wong and Lauren Faith Lau.

