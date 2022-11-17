(Bloomberg) -- A warm Lake Erie is partly to blame for the historic snow dump set to pummel the Buffalo area, and could even spark a few thunderstorms as the flakes start to fall.

Temperatures in the Great Lake are hovering near 52 degrees Fahrenheit (11 Celsius), surpassing the average for this time of year and just shy of the record 54 degrees in mid-November, said Liz Jurkowski, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Buffalo.

The combination of warm water and cold air creates instability in the atmosphere and fuels the so-called “lake effect” snow-- the bigger the difference between the two elements, the bigger the instability. There hasn’t been a major cooling event yet in the region, which has left Lake Erie warmer than usual, and climate change is contributing to the Great Lakes warming over time.

As much as 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow could fall in parts of the Buffalo area by Sunday, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Temperatures in neighboring Lake Ontario, which will tap off its own lake effect, are in-line with historic averages.

