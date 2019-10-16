(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced moves to lower the high cost of housing in her annual policy address, which she was forced to give via video on Wednesday after opposition lawmakers disrupted her attempt to deliver the speech in the legislature.

Lam announced a slew of measures aimed at reducing the cost of living for poorer members of the city, a bid to appeal to address some of the underlying economic issues that have helped fuel discontent. She planned to boost compulsory land purchases for housing, relax mortgage rules for first-time home buyers, give cash to students and increase subsidies for low-income families.

“Housing is the toughest livelihood issue facing Hong Kong society,” Lam said. “It is also a source of public grievances. I have never taken this matter lightly.”

Highlights of the speech included:

Reducing waiting times for public housing access

Making easier for first-time buyers to get mortgages on properties

Increasing land supply through compulsory purchases and land reclamation

Earlier, pro-democracy disrupted her attempt to deliver the speech in the legislature, projecting “Five demands, not one less” onto the podium and shouting various slogans. Afterward, lawmakers called on her to step down.

“It’s an historic moment for Hong Kong,” said opposition lawmaker Claudia Mo. “She’s so terrified that she needs to hide away behind a camera.”

The address was scheduled amid the city’s most serious political crisis in decades, which has put the economy on the brink of recession. The U.S.-China trade war has impacted exports while protests have scared away visitors from the city’s shopping malls, restaurants and luxury hotels.

Lam’s administration has struggled for months to resolve escalating protests sparked by a since-withdrawn bill allowing extraditions to China that have expanded into a broader push for demands including an independent police inquiry and the ability to pick and elect their own leaders. The violence intensified in October after Lam invoked a rarely used emergency law to ban protesters from wearing masks.

Lam addressed the unrest early on in her speech, noting that many people are wondering if Hong Kong is “still a place we can live in peace.” She pledged to uphold the “one country, two systems” framework that guides its autonomy from the mainland while saying independence advocates wouldn’t be tolerated.

“I believe our society will agree that continued violence and spread of hatred would erode the core values of Hong Kong, disrupt social peace and undermine the excellent systems that took years of efforts to build,” Lam said in her address. “I therefore appeal to every Hong Kong citizen to cherish the city in which we all have a share and to safeguard the core values we uphold so that Hong Kong can return to calmness.”

The International Monetary Fund this week slashed its forecasts for Hong Kong’s economic growth, now estimating expansion of just 0.3% in 2019, down from the 2.7% forecast in April.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan presented a $2.4 billion stimulus package in August to help bolster the economy. He’s also called on property owners and developers to offer rent relief to struggling retailers. About 100 restaurants have shut down because of the unrest, affecting about 2,000 employees, he said in a Chinese-language blog post on Sunday.

