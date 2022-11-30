Top Stories
-
22h ago
RBC CEO bracing for 'brief and moderate recession'
RBC CEO bracing for ‘brief and moderate recession’
Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said Wednesday the bank is maintaining a cautious economic outlook, despite an apparent peak in inflation and a strong labour market as it braces for a possible 'brief and moderate recession.'
22h ago
Jerome Powell signals downshift likely next month, more hikes to come
The U.S. Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday, in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed's single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation.
1h ago
Weighing recession risk in 2022 and beyond
Phil Davis, founder of Philstockworld.com, joins MoneyTalk to discuss the macro uncertainty on the markets.
Top Picks
1h ago
Manufacturing in U.S. contracts for first time since May 2020
U.S. manufacturing contracted in November for the first time since May 2020 as output weakened in the face of a third-straight month of shrinking orders.
18h ago
Bankman-Fried denies trying to commit fraud at fallen FTX empire
Bankman-Fried denies trying to commit fraud at fallen FTX empire
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the bankrupt FTX crypto empire, denied trying to perpetrate a fraud while admitting to many errors at the helm of the company.
2h ago
Canadian banks' lending margins take spotlight as economy slows
The ability to profit from higher interest rates is becoming a crucial differentiator among Canada’s big banks, with most other parts of their businesses poised to weaken as the economy slows.
Nov 29
Royal Bank agrees to buy HSBC's Canada unit for $13.5B
RBC agreed to buy HSBC'S Canadian unit -- the country's seventh-largest bank -- for $13.5 billion in cash, expanding its roster of business clients and bulking up its retail presence on the West Coast.
17h ago
U.S. stocks see tug of war around key 200-day average
U.S. stocks are having quite a volatile Thursday after crossing a key long-term technical indicator, with traders assessing mixed economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next steps.
3h ago
The Daily Chase: Remaining big banks deliver Q4 results; U.S. futures flat
Canadian banks continue to be in the spotlight today with earnings from the remaining three big banks out this morning.
8h ago
Oil fluctuates as traders look to China shift, OPEC+ meeting
Oil swung between gains and losses amid firmer risk sentiment across markets as traders looked ahead to an OPEC+ meeting that will set supply levels for 2023.
Nov 30
Enbridge raising quarterly dividend, releases financial guidance for 2023
Enbridge Inc. is raising its quarterly dividend to shareholders. The pipeline company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 88.75 cents per share, up from 86 cents per share.
19h ago
National Bank reports Q4 profit down from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Lower income in financial markets helped lead to an overall drop in income for National Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter, even as other segments gained.
22h ago
Spruce Point founder calls on Saputo to be more transparent with investors
Spruce Point founder calls on Saputo to be more transparent with investors
Saputo should improve its transparency with investors, as the dairy giant won’t be able to outrun falling demand for its milk and cheese products, according to the author of a critical report against the company that was published earlier this week.
Nov 29
Scotiabank reports Q4 profit down as one-time charges offset global banking growth
Scotiabank kicked off bank earnings with results that showed earnings growth in its international banking division, though overall results were weighed down by about $500 million in one-time charges.
23h ago
Canopy Growth to restructure Canadian operations, lay off 55
In its latest move to steer itself toward profitability, Canopy Growth Corp. is appointing a new executive to head its Canadian operations, while also laying off 55 employees, the company said Wednesday.