(Bloomberg) -- Talk about a shift: The Italian supercar company that used to make tractors for farming is now launching a yacht.

Lamborghini announced on Tuesday that it has designed a luxury speedboat called the “Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63.”

The Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy-based brand will work with boatbuilder Italian Sea Group to create 63 of the hypercar-lookalike boats, which are inspired by the Sián FKP 37 hybrid car and are also meant to commemorate Lamborghini’s founding in 1963.

While the €3 million ($3.4 million) yacht is not strictly the first boat on which Lamborghini has collaborated (the company provided engines for others in the 1960s), it is the first yacht on which the brand has led the design.

The boat will be built of carbon fiber and weigh 24 tons, a veritable lightweight, considering its 63-foot length. The vessels contain elements directly inspired by Lamborghini cars, such as the special stretch “carbon skin” that the team of Maurizio Reggiani, Lamborghini’s chief technical officer, uses in the brand’s sports seats and steering wheels. That material will be in the seats, steering wheel, and helm of the boat, which even takes its clean line and aggressive edge design cues from the “lowly” (when compared to the Sián) Huracan sportscar.

Elsewhere, the yacht comes with the same start/stop button function that ignites the Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador sports cars. The Y shape of the lights on the boat’s bow evokes the Terzo Millennio concept car and the Sián FKP 37, both of which have headlights shaped like a Y.

The hard top of the yacht comes from the same design as Lamborghini roadsters; it’s meant to minimize exposure to the sun and wind while maintaining peak aerodynamics.

Each Lamborghini 63 yacht comes with two V12, 2,000-horsepower engines that can reach up to 60 knots, roughly 70 mph. It’s not as fast as the Mercedes-AMG Cigarette Racing boat, which could hit more than 120 mph. But it’ll get you from point A to B swiftly enough—and in true Italian style.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yachts will go on sale in 2021.

Inspiration is Everywhere

The ability to work on a yacht helps inspire design in what could be the future of Lamborghini cars, said Stefano Domenicali, the chairman and chief executive officer of Automobili Lamborghini, in a written statement.

“If I had to imagine a Lamborghini on water, this would be my vision,” Domenicali said.

Lamborghini has long dabbled offshore. In 1968, founder Ferruccio Lamborghini persuaded boat-builder Carlo Riva to fit a pair of 350-hp V12 engines from a Lamborghini 350 GT into a wooden Riva Aquarama boat. With a top speed of 48 knots, it became the fastest “Aquarama” boat Riva ever produced.

Indeed, so have many other automakers: Mercedes-AMG has made a dozen high-speed boats in partnership with Cigarette Racing. In 2016, Aston Martin made the 37-foot AM37 powerboat; in 2017, Lexus designed a one-off, 42-foot Lexus Sport Yacht concept; and in the same year, Bugatti debuted its 66-foot, 1,000-horsepower Niniette.

Last year, even Fisker got in on the act when it announced a 164-foot superyacht with Benetti for the cool price of $37 million—a figure that makes the Lamborghini 63 look like quite the bargain.

