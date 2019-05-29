(Bloomberg) -- The home of the Komodo dragon, the world’s biggest lizard, in Indonesia sounds like an unlikely source of salvation for Chinese pork lovers rattled by African swine fever. But the Agriculture Ministry begs to differ.

That’s because East Nusa Tenggara province, comprised of islands between the tourist haven of Bali and Timor Leste, is unusual in the Muslim-dominated country. The area is mostly a Christian enclave where pork makes up a large part of the diet. Plus, it’s home to a quarter of the nation’s 8.5 million hogs.

Growth in the local herd over the past four years means there’s a surplus of pork available for export, according to Fini Murfiani, director of marketing and processing of livestock products at the Agriculture Ministry. And with a deadly virus ravaging the hog population in pork-addicted China and Vietnam, there’s a major opportunity to expand shipments to those nations as well as to Cambodia and Myanmar, Murfiani said.

“The government continues to encourage businesses to expand to markets outside Singapore,” Murfiani said in an emailed response to questions. “The swine fever outbreak provides an opportunity for Indonesia to fill the markets” of live pigs and pork, she said.

Read More: The Deadly African Virus That’s Killing Asia’s Pigs

Indonesia currently only exports live pigs from Bulan island near Singapore, meaning there’s scope to increase shipments from East Nusa Tenggara as well as from the provinces of North Sulawesi and West Kalimantan, she said.

In a country where nearly 90% of the 270 million people are Muslim, most of the population are forbidden from eating pork. In spite of that, the swine herd has expanded 10% in the past four years to 8.5 million head, Agriculture Ministry data show. Hog exports were about 28,000 tons last year and will increase this year, Murfiani said. With each pig weighing 50 to 100 kilograms, shipments last year could be equal to as many as 560,000 animals.

Indonesia is looking to join other nations including Canada in boosting sales. Canadian pork exports to China soared 80% in March, government data show. With Chinese tariffs on U.S. pork still in place, Canada is importing more from its southern neighbor and shipping its own produce to China.

China’s pig production will drop by 20%, or 134 million head, in 2019 because of the hog virus, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said last month. Meanwhile, Vietnam has culled more than 1.7 million pigs as the disease spread across the country, with officials warning it may penetrate sizable commercial farms.

To contact the reporters on this story: Yoga Rusmana in Jakarta at yrusmana@bloomberg.net;Eko Listiyorini in Jakarta at elistiyorini@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anna Kitanaka at akitanaka@bloomberg.net, Andrew Hobbs, James Poole

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.