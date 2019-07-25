(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Terms of Trade newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Economics on Twitter for more.

Australia has a record trade surplus that, on the surface, Donald Trump would admire.

The U.S. president likes it when exports outpace imports and uses trade balances to score the world’s winners and losers. But as Australia’s export cup runneth well over its imports, the country’s economy is sputtering toward the weakest fiscal-year expansion since a 1991 recession.

The lesson from Down Under: The link Trump likes to make between a nation’s trade balance and its economic strength is tenuous at best.

Sometimes it comes down to luck. Few could have predicted that the year would open with a deadly dam disaster in Brazil. That supply constraint combined with record steel production in China to send iron-ore prices soaring back above $100 a ton. Australia’s export revenue boomed as a result.

David isn’t pulling a fast one on Goliath here — Australia is simply selling China what it needs, at premium price.

Meanwhile, the Aussie economy is limping along at annualized growth of just 1.2%. If you removed the 1.6% population gain — driven by another Trump bugbear, immigration — it wouldn’t be expanding at all. So is it possible to say Australia’s trade surplus proves it’s a winner? Not really, based on a number of factors:

In addition to the Brazilian dam disaster, a cyclone ripped through Australia’s mining heartland in March, disrupting shipments and sending iron-ore prices to the highest since 2014.

Australia’s record surplus highlighted the nation’s connection to the parts of China’s economy benefiting from fiscal stimulus. The more roads, railways and bridges China builds, the more iron ore it needs.

Yet Australia’s trade bonanza might be short-lived. Brazil’s Vale SA has been given the green light to restart some operations and a forecast from UBS Group AG suggests prices will sink back below $100.

Charting the Trade War

Traditional trade measures don’t reflect the real supply chain. A more accurate measure of trade and economic relationships involves not where a product is made, but where its value is added.

Today’s Must Reads

Tough negotiator | The expanding role of China’s commerce minister in talks with the U.S. has American officials wondering how he’s preparing to alter the tone.

Trump threats | Guatemalan coffee growers, already suffering from low commodity prices and sagging incomes, face a worsening nightmare: the threat of U.S. tariffs.

No end in sight | Hong Kong’s economy shows signs of strain amid growing political unrest in the city, slowing global trade and ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Losing confidence | Germany factories are mired in a deepening slump as trade tensions weigh on exports and auto makers struggle to cope with industry changes.

Bye, tiger | Singapore’s economic data have gone from bad to worse this month, with exports slumping to their second-worst rate since the global financial crisis.

Economic Analysis

Euro malaise | Trade sluggishness is set to drag on euro-area growth as imbalances persist

Pacific deal | The Chilean government aims to complete a Pacific trade deal by end-September

Like Terms of Trade?

Don’t keep it to yourself. Colleagues and friends can sign up here. We also publish Balance of Power, a daily briefing on the latest in global politics.

For even more: Subscribe to Bloomberg All Access for full global news coverage and two in-depth daily newsletters, The Bloomberg Open and The Bloomberg Close.

WhatsApp: Join us on WhatsApp to get news, insight and analysis of the day’s top stories. Sign up here.

How are we doing? We want to hear what you think about this newsletter. Let our trade tsar know.

To contact the author of this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Brendan Murray at brmurray@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.