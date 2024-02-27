(Bloomberg) -- Heimstaden Bostad AB has decided to pause payouts to protect its credit rating from further downgrades after S&P Global Ratings lowered its rating at the end of 2023.

The landlord, which is one of Europe’s largest with more than 160,000 homes, won’t pay dividends for any of its share classes, it said in its full-year report. The decision “shows our firm commitment to support our credit profile and dedication to our Investment Grade rating,” Deputy CEO Christian Fladeland said in the report.

Heimstaden Bostad is selling residential units and has said it’s considering raising money via a rights issue to defend its credit rating, which in December was lowered to BBB-, the lowest investment-grade rating, at S&P. The company raised 1.2 billion kronor ($117 million) at a gross premium of 32% from selling homes last year and the program is ramping up according to plan, it said in the report.

Read More: Landlord Heimstaden Faces One-in-Three Chance of Cut to Junk

A rights issue may be tough for the landlord to pull through, given Swedish pension fund Alecta — one of its largest shareholders — has said it seeks to renegotiate the shareholder agreement before it can partake in any such capital raise. The pension fund, along with others, is under investigation by the financial regulator for its investment in the landlord.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.