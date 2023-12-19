(Bloomberg) -- Heimstaden Bostad AB, one of the biggest residential landlords in Europe, has a one-in-three chance of seeing its credit rating downgraded to junk by Standard & Poor’s, a move that would exacerbate its already stretched financing conditions.

The privately-owned property group was cut one notch to BBB- with a negative outlook, S&P said in a statement. The rating company cited “significant” refinancing needs totaling about 30 billion Swedish kronor ($2.9 billion) between the fourth quarter of next year and third quarter of 2025.

Heimstaden Bostad has increasingly found itself at the center of Sweden’s property crunch as it grapples with billions of dollars of bond debt taken on in the cheap money era. To plug the financing gap the company has embarked on an asset disposal program, with plans to sell 20 billion kronor of homes by end the of 2025.

S&P said it could lower the rating to high yield over the next 12 to 18 months if the landlord’s Ebitda interest coverage declined to below 1.5x, if debt to debt plus equity increased to well above 60%, “or if the company cannot maintain adequate liquidity as per our criteria,” it said.

Read More: Heimstaden’s Billionaire Owner Weighs Stake Sale to Cut Debt

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.