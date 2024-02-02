(Bloomberg) -- Troubled property group SBB said a Norwegian company in which it holds a roughly 45% stake is weighing an initial public offering, as the landlord continues to look for ways to raise cash and ease a financing crunch.

SBB is considering transferring parts of its Norwegian portfolio to Public Property Invest AS, known as PPI, as it prepares for a potential listing on Oslo’s stock exchange, according to a statement on Friday. PPI’s rental income comes from state or municipal buildings in Norway that are worth about 9 billion kroner ($860 million).

The move by SBB to carve out its assets into separate, standalone companies forms part of a bigger strategy to split the group into three units along its community, education and residential portfolios. With pressure mounting on SBB to tackle its debt maturities of about 20 billion kronor ($1.9 billion) this year and next, the Swedish landlord is hoping it can raise the necessary funds through the stock market or with new equity partners such as Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

“The contemplated transaction enables access to equity and credit markets and facilitates the desired investment grade risk level,” SBB Chief Executive Officer Leiv Synnes said.

Arctic Securities AS, DNB Bank ASA, Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Bank Abp have been chosen as advisory banks for the contemplated IPO.

