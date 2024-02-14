(Bloomberg) -- Swedish landlord SBB is set to bring in a new chairman, proposing a senior adviser to helm the board in another management shakeup as it works to shore up finances.

The nomination committee of Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB — or SBB as it’s more commonly known — has proposed that shareholders elect Lennart Sten as new chairman, according to a statement. He’s set to take over from Lennart Schuss, who is relinquishing the top job but plans to stay on the board.

Sten is an industry veteran who in December was named as senior adviser to the landlord following the departure of two directors over a short period. He started in the job this month. The move followed several management changes led by Chief Executive Officer Leiv Synnes — himself appointed just eight months ago to secure funding to the firm.

Schuss has been with SBB since its establishment in 2016, and under his helm the firm has gone from rapid expansion to putting itself up for sale, with shares down 94% since the peak in late 2021. The chairmanship is “time-consuming” and part of Schuss’ decision “has been to free up time for other activities,” a spokesperson for SBB said via email.

Furthermore, Anne-Grete Strom-Erichsen, who has served on the board since 2017, will leave while former CEO Ilija Batljan, the company’s largest owner, is standing for reelection. No date has yet been given for the annual general meeting.

Read More: Embattled Landlord SBB Hires Industry Veteran to Help Board

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.