(Bloomberg) -- A 16th-century building in Munich, a luxury Berlin office development and the headquarters of department store Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof are among assets held by Signa property companies forced into insolvency in the last week.

Torsten Martini, an insolvency administrator at law firm Görg, is in talks with creditor banks of a Berlin site at Schönhauser Allee 9 to see if construction may be able to resume, according to a spokesperson. Martini, who has been appointed to handle Signa units that have filed in Germany, is still getting his “first overview” of the other sites.

The filings show how even Signa’s flagship assets are vulnerable to the threat of insolvency. A former Jesuit college, the Alte Akademie was one such ambitious project. Located on one of Munich’s main shopping streets right next to Signa’s Oberpollinger luxury department store, the historic landmark was supposed to be transformed into a mix of offices, retail and food outlets.

Each of Signa’s property companies, based in countries including Germany, Italy and the UK, are at different stages of development, with diverse liquidity needs and creditors. The insolvent companies hold assets including a property in Essen, which has tenants such as Galeria, and the partially-completed renovation of Hamburg’s Flüggerhöfe, purchased by Signa in 2019, according to filings.

Signa Prime Selection and Signa Development Selection, which own the bulk of Signa’s real estate assets, filed for insolvency procedures in Austria last week. The units’ plan is to stabilize the projects they control, with the aim of avoiding a fire sale that could further jeopardize promised returns to creditors, according to insolvency filings seen by Bloomberg News.

Construction Halts

The units have said they would give creditors 30% of what they are owed, the legal minimum under Austrian insolvency rules for this form of debt restructuring, payable within two years after the restructuring plan has been agreed.

The insolvency procedures relating to the German projects in some cases follow months of paused construction as Signa attempted to conserve cash in the face of difficulty refinancing maturing debt and a surge in the cost of materials and labor. The site at Schönhauser Allee has seen construction halted since November.

A number of companies that provided services to the wider Signa group had already filed for insolvency procedures in Germany in the last couple of months.

