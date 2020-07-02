(Bloomberg) -- A landslide at a jade mining site in Myanmar has left more than 100 people dead with heavy rains forcing the authorities to pause their search and rescue efforts, the fire department said.

The 113 dead were mostly small-time miners collecting stones at old mining sites in Hpakant town in northern Kachin state. They were buried by mud after heavy rains led to the collapse of a quarry, the fire department earlier said in a Facebook post. Hpakant is known to be a jade mining area that has seen several deadly accidents in recent years due to the monsoon season.

Myanmar sells most of its jade to China and those exports have increased 68 percent to $761.4 million in the fiscal year ended April 2018, official data show. This has attracted informal miners who want to be part of the lucrative industry with many often ignoring safety warnings in their search for jade.

