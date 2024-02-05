(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles and the wealthy enclaves of Montecito and Malibu face life-threatening landslides and flash flooding on Monday as an intense atmospheric river blankets Southern California.

“We have an atmospheric firehose pointed right at Southern California,” said Ryan Truchelut, president of commercial forecaster WeatherTiger LLC. “Today is really the key day,”

Parts of Southern California are facing a “high risk of excessive rainfall,” a prediction the National Weather Service uses sparingly across the US, according to Truchelut. An “extremely dangerous situation” is unfolding in those areas, according to a Monday post from the agency on X.

Montecito, an expensive coastal areas north of Los Angeles that’s home to celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has already seen heavy rainfall with more expected Monday.

“Landslides there are a specific hazard and are a possibility today,” Truchelut said. The Santa Barbara airport, which serves traffic for areas including Montecito, is closed due to flooding on the airfield with all commercial flights canceled and private flights paused.

Rain will worsen ground conditions in the Los Angeles Basin, an area already hammered by the storm over the weekend. The weather service’s prediction center forecasts an additional 5 and 8 inches (13 to 20 centimeters), meaning some communities could be facing as much as 14 inches total.

Flooding in that part of the state is especially dangerous because much of the ground is impermeable, so water runs off almost immediately instead of soaking into the ground, which quickly leads to flash floods, Truchelut said.

“What we’ve seen in the past is destruction of roadways and people getting caught in cars and not able to get to a safe environment,” he said. “Historically, that’s what’s caused the casualties we’ve seen in flash flooding.”

The heavy rainfall trapped some Los Angeles drivers in their cars and caused landslides that damaged homes and forced evacuations, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two different landslides affected multiple homes in Los Angeles, with firefighters helping people get out safely, the LAFD said in a statement.

The likelihood of further flooding comes after Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday declared a state of emergency in eight counties. As of 11 a.m. in New York, more than 520,000 customers lacked power in California, according to PowerOutage.us.

All schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District were ordered closed Monday “due to a severe storm.” Los Angeles schools will remain open, except at least one located in the Sun Valley area, which is under an evacuation order because of recent fires.

The worst of the rain and flash floods should be over by Tuesday morning, Truchelut said.

The storm is especially dangerous this week because it’s parked itself over the state, dumping rain that’s raising the risk of flooding and landslides, said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster with the prediction center.

“This one, it’s just lingering,” said Hurley. “That stagnation is really causing the problems.”

--With assistance from Will Wade.

(Story updates with additional information throughout)

