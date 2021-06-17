(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane signaled that policy makers may not have all the data they need by September to start shifting policy away from the current ultra-loose stance.

“We’re going into a very interesting summer, and the challenge of preserving very favorable financing conditions -- we have to keep our eye on that,” he said on Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“Going back to September, we will have new forecasts, but remember we have a very strong forecast for quarter three, but quarter three is not over until the end of September,” he added. “We’re not necessarily going to have every piece of hard data you want to have going into the September meeting.”

The central bank is entering a challenging phase in the pandemic crisis, with the economy embarking on what looks like a strong recovery but companies and households still reliant on support. The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions favorable as long as needed, and most policy makers have avoided talking about tapering the central bank’s bond-buying program to avoid driving market rates higher.

“It’s unnecessary and premature to talk about these issues,” Lane said.

ECB officials last week pledged to continue bond-buying under their pandemic emergency program at a faster pace through the third quarter, even as staff raised their forecasts for the region’s economy.

Lane said the pace of purchases over the summer months won’t follow a fixed volume -- as market liquidity is typically thinner during that period -- but that “we basically decided to maintain the same stance.”

“We know from September there’s going to be a lot of things happening,” he said. “It’s not a turn on a dime situation where we’re going to know everything at a point in time, but of course we’ll know a lot more over the summer.”

