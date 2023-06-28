(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will probably have to increase borrowing costs again next month, though it’s too early to decide if more is needed after that, according to Chief Economist Philip Lane.

“We are close enough to the July meeting that it is reasonable to say that barring a material change in the outlook that another hike looks reasonable for July,” Lane told CNBC in an interview in Sintra, Portugal. “I’m not even thinking too hard about September — there are so many data points that will come to us between now and September.”

The ECB is nearing the end of a historic cycle of interest-rate increases, with another quarter-point move all but certain at the next meeting and some policymakers saying that additional tightening could be needed after the summer break to tame inflation.

Lane also suggested that the market should “ask itself questions” on its assumptions on “the timing or the speed of reversal of the restrictive policy.”

“We will have a sustained period where rates will remain restrictive to make sure we don’t have any new shock that takes us away from 2%,” he said. “The durability of restrictiveness is very important.”

“When I look at the whole horizon of monetary policy over the next couple of years, I don’t think it’s approriate to have rapid rate cuts priced in in expectations,” Lane said.

