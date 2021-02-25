(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said his institution is ready to use its emergency bond-buying program to counter rising bond yields, in the latest salvo by a top monetary official against a key threat to the economic recovery.

Officials are “closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields,” he said in a webinar on Thursday. “We will purchase flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions that is inconsistent with countering the downward impact of the pandemic on the projected path of inflation.”

German 10-year yields briefly retreated before resuming their climb to minus 0.25%, the highest since March.

Bond yields are on the rise globally, in part due to spillovers from the U.S. economic recovery and the nation’s planned $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus program. That’s testing central banks elsewhere, concerned that their own recoveries aren’t yet advanced enough to cope with higher borrowing costs.

Lane said that while ECB officials “always welcome the rest of the world growing more quickly,” they recognize the risk to the euro zone.

His Executive Board colleague Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday that the ECB “will ensure that there is no unwarranted tightening of financing conditions.” Days earlier, President Christine Lagarde said officials were “closely monitoring” nominal bond yields.

The euro area is in a particularly uncomfortable spot, with an economic contraction likely this quarter because of a slow vaccine rollout and extended virus restrictions. Its own relatively small and drawn-out fiscal stimulus mean output will only return to pre-pandemic levels around the middle of 2022, a full year behind the U.S.

Read more: Europe’s Recovery Choices Will Leave It a Year Behind the U.S.

The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions “favorable” through the crisis, a point that Lane reiterated, saying that applies to “the whole transmission chain of our monetary policy -- from risk-free rates to government borrowing costs to capital markets to the terms and pricing of bank lending to firms and households.”

He also said monetary policy must do more than merely counter the shock of the coronavirus, meaning the ECB will provide support “for an extended period, even after the disinflationary pressures caused by the pandemic have been sufficiently offset.”

(Updates with market reaction, additional Lane comments)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.