(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will probably continue to raise borrowing costs next year to ensure inflation returns to its 2% target, Chief Economist Philip Lane told Market News.

“I don’t think December is going to be the last rate hike,” Lane said in an interview published on the ECB’s website. Asked about the likelihood that the ECB will take a break from rate increases as it starts to unwind its balance sheet, Lane said “it’s too early to have very strong views at this point.”

He said the “more relevant argument than whether to pause is to move at the appropriate time to smaller increments.” He added that in upcoming decisions the ECB will have to consider that previous moves filter through to the economy with a delay.

There currently is a lack of momentum for a third consecutive 75 basis-point hike at ECB’s Dec. 15 meeting, according to people familiar with the matter. The ECB has already raised raised the deposit rate by a total of 200 basis points since July and the same time the euro zone is probably in a recession, with inflation possibly near its peak.

Lane, who said any recession would be “mild and short-lived,” warned that both sides in pay negotiations must be careful not to set off a wage-price spiral.

“Firms and workers should fully understand that inflation is going to come down over these years toward our 2% target,” he said.

