(Bloomberg) -- Lanxess AG is cutting 7% of its workforce as high energy prices and cratering global demand continued to drag on the chemical industry.

The company said Wednesday that just over half of the planned 870 job cuts will be in Germany, where chemical producers have been scaling back production after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cemented in place higher energy costs.

Weakening demand from China, a shortage of workers and high interest rates are also hurting factories in Germany, where the economy may shrink as much as 0.6% in 2023 as a whole, according to five institutes that advise the German government.

BASF SE, Europe’s biggest chemical producer, is cutting 2,600 jobs and reducing production in Germany as it adapts to a future without cheap Russian gas. The company is closing a number of energy-intensive factories, including two ammonia plants and related fertilizer facilities, resulting in 700 job cuts at its main Ludwigshafen site.

