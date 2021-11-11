(Bloomberg) -- The union representing Los Angeles Police Department officers failed to win a court order blocking a mandate that all city workers be vaccinated against Covid-19.

California Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff on Wednesday denied the union’s request for a temporary restraining order on the mandate, which sets a Dec. 18 deadline for vaccination.

The judge didn’t give a reason for denying the union’s request for a temporary restraining order. The union will get another shot at blocking the mandate at a Dec. 12 hearing before Beckloff on its request for preliminary injunction. A group of LAPD officers was also previously denied a restraining order in federal court.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Nov. 9 that 78% of the more than 12,100 LAPD employees had received at least one shot of the vaccine. Police unions in Chicago and New York have also challenged vaccine mandates.

