Nov 11, 2021
LAPD Union’s Vaccine Mandate Challenge Rejected by Judge
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The union representing Los Angeles Police Department officers failed to win a court order blocking a mandate that all city workers be vaccinated against Covid-19.
California Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff on Wednesday denied the union’s request for a temporary restraining order on the mandate, which sets a Dec. 18 deadline for vaccination.
The judge didn’t give a reason for denying the union’s request for a temporary restraining order. The union will get another shot at blocking the mandate at a Dec. 12 hearing before Beckloff on its request for preliminary injunction. A group of LAPD officers was also previously denied a restraining order in federal court.
The Los Angeles Times reported on Nov. 9 that 78% of the more than 12,100 LAPD employees had received at least one shot of the vaccine. Police unions in Chicago and New York have also challenged vaccine mandates.
Read more: NYC, Chicago Confront Police-Union Blowback on Vaccine Mandates
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
9:39
Coffee prices hit highest in 7 years on global supply threats
-
Big Short's Michael Burry calls out the SEC and Fed over market risks
-
6:48
There will be jobs in the electric vehicle economy
-
9:49
Hybrid working creates 'two-tracks' in office, BOE official says
-
7:09
Corporate executors can help avoid burdening loved ones with winding up your estate
-
8:23
Burberry to expand new store format to gain higher-spending clients