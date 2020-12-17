(Bloomberg) -- Large areas of southeast England will move into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions from Saturday after a surge in infections, the U.K. government said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a rise in Covid-19 cases meant he had no choice but to move more counties around London into tier 3 from tier 2 -- meaning pubs, restaurants, bars and indoor entertainment must close.

London was moved to the highest tier on Wednesday and will now be followed by the nearby counties of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Hertfordshire, most of Surrey, and parts of Hampshire. Cases increased by 46% in southeast England in the last week, Hancock told the House of Commons on Thursday.

The vast majority of regions already in tier 3, including Greater Manchester in northwest England, will stay in that bracket. But the southwest city of Bristol and nearby north Somerset will move down to tier 2, and the West Midlands county of Herefordshire will drop to the lowest tier 1.

Hancock said people must continue to be “cautious” as the U.K. rolls out a coronavirus vaccine. “We’ve come so far, we mustn’t blow it now,” he told members of Parliament.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.