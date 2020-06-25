(Bloomberg) -- Barclays is lining up buyers for a large stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc., people familiar with the matter said. Shares fell 1.3% in postmarket trading.

Bankers are offering about 7.5 million shares at $104.00 to $104.71 each, the people said, a 0.95% to 1.62% discount to Thursday’s all-time high closing price. The identity of the selling shareholder has not been announced.

Through Thursday, the stock had advanced 220% from its record low on March 16.

