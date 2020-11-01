Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    34m ago

    Large fire breaks out at Canopy Growth facility in Delta, B.C., no injuries reported

    The Canadian Press

    Marijuana plants grow in the Mother Room at the Canopy Growth Corp. facility in Smith Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.

    Marijuana plants grow in the Mother Room at the Canopy Growth Corp. facility in Smith Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    DELTA, B.C. - A prominent Canadian cannabis producer says a fire in Delta, B.C. has broken out at one of its disused greenhouses.

    Canopy Growth says the blaze in Delta, B.C. is located at a facility that has not been in operation for several months.

    Local police say they were called to the site at around 7:30 this morning.

    They say no one appears to have been injured in the blaze, which sent dark clouds of smoke billowing into the sky.

    Police say no one appears to have been inside the facility when the fire broke out.

    They say the blaze will likely take several hours to extinguish completely.