(Bloomberg) -- Andy Murray said a large number of professional tennis players remain unvaccinated ahead of the U.S. Open, which begins Monday in New York.

“A lot of the tour is not vaccinated,” the British player said at a pre-tournament press conference. “I can see it’s going to become an issue over the coming months.”

No more than half the players have been vaccinated, the Telegraph reported, citing people close to the tour. The U.S. Open announced Friday that anyone attending the two-week event must show proof of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Murray has been vaccinated and contracted the virus earlier this year. On Monday, he’s scheduled to play Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, who recently said he wouldn’t take the vaccine unless it becomes mandatory on tour.

Murray said he expects vaccinated players and unvaccinated ones to be treated differently at the Australian Open in January.

