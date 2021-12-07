(Bloomberg) --

Mediclinic International Ltd., one of South Africa’s three biggest hospital groups, said while it is seeing an increased influx of Covid-19 patients “only a few require admission for further care.”

The group, in a statement on Tuesday, said its seeing a greater proportion of children under 12 than in previous waves and many asymptomatic patients admitted for other ailments.

Of Covid-19 patients admitted 25% are vaccinated as are 16% of those in intensive care, the company said.

The variant “appears to be highly transmissible,” Mediclinic said. Still, “so far, a lower percentage of admitted Covid-19 patients require intensive care and ventilation.”

