(Bloomberg) -- Vodacom Group Ltd., Africa’s largest wireless carrier, declared a full-year dividend that missed estimates even as revenue and operating profit grew by more than 20%.

The dividend will be 5.90 rand ($0.32), down from 6.70 the previous year, Vodacom said in a statement on Monday. The payout compares with average estimate of 6.35 rand per share according to analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The group increased revenue by 26.4% to 150.6 billion rand in 2024. Analysts expected sales of 149.4 billion rand. Service revenue climbed by 29.1% to 120.9 billion rand and operating profit rose by 20.8% to 35.3 billion rand.

Last year, the company started using a new dividend policy at least 75% of adjusted headline earnings, down from 90%, as it wants to preserve funds to invest in its newest territories Egypt and Ethiopia.

